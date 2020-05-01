Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading Up 28.6%

Tembo Gold Corp (CVE:TEM)’s share price traded up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 777,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 618,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $6.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania and the rest of Africa. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property that comprises 46 prospecting licenses and license applications covering an area of approximately 151 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tembo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tembo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.