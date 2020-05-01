Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 73.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.06–0.04 EPS.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.93. 6,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.91. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

In related news, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $974,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $595,068.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,866,980.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

