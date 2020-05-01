Tennant (TNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on June 15th

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Tennant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tennant to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Get Tennant alerts:

TNC traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.58. Tennant has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $87.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Tennant had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNC. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.