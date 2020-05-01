Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Tesco (LON:TSCO) has trended positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesco earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Tesco’s score:

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of TSCO traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 236.30 ($3.11). 16,205,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 228.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 240.32. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.70 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 332.67 ($4.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tesco to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 289 ($3.80) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesco to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.84) to GBX 248 ($3.26) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 285.64 ($3.76).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.