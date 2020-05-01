Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Sell” Rating at DZ Bank

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Tesla stock traded down $18.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $781.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,379,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,292,689. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.16 billion, a PE ratio of -154.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,700.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 486.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,994,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after acquiring an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after buying an additional 375,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

