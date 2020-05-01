TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Up 5.5%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33, 102,893 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,788,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TETRA Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $259.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 34,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

