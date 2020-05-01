Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) rose 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.37, approximately 138,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 190,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
TTPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gabelli downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. G.Research cut Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.22.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.
About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH)
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.
