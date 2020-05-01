Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) rose 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.37, approximately 138,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 190,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

TTPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gabelli downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. G.Research cut Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.22.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.68) by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 181.52% and a negative net margin of 950.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

