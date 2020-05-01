Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Texas Instruments worth $133,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,861 shares of company stock valued at $23,109,093 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.14 and its 200 day moving average is $119.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.42.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

