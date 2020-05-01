TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Update

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 338,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

NASDAQ TFSL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.65. 441,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.30 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $83,406.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 379.7% during the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 138,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 109,382 shares during the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.