The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective dropped by Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.27.

CG traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.23. 195,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of ($745.70) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $568,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,216,083.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,311,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,347.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,788,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after acquiring an additional 616,306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,720,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,280,000 after buying an additional 782,122 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,465,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,444,678,000 after buying an additional 95,195 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,202,000 after buying an additional 681,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,817,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

