The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $25.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cfra from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 195,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,201. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of ($745.70) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.32 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $568,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,819,709.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares in the company, valued at $31,661,515.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

