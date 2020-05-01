The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,442,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $240,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,032,000 after acquiring an additional 309,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,790,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,524,908. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

