The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.89. 20,790,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,524,908. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

