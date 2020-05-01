The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lifted by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.6% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. HSBC upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.89. 20,790,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,524,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

