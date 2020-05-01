The Hackett Group’s (HCKT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCKT. BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $14.83. 245,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 962.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 180,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,114 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

