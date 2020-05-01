Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Down 7.6% in April

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,900 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

THTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Theratechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mackie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,570,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 68,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,932. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $189.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 24.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

