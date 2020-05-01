Thomas Falk Sells 11,906 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Thomas Falk sold 11,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.28, for a total transaction of $3,575,133.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Falk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $8,077,341.50.

TTD traded down $13.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,360,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.42. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.49. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $323.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,282,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $66,781,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,750,000 after purchasing an additional 244,577 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $35,879,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 271,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 127,607 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

