Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Up 13.0% in April

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 75.2% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 52.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

TRI traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.15. 67,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,357. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.95.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

