Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,520,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 15,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 21.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,696,333 shares in the company, valued at $76,456,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $3,447,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $81,696,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tilray by 710.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Consumer Edge downgraded Tilray from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen lowered Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.61.

TLRY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,916,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $803.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. Tilray has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. The business had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 202.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

