Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Update

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 691,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 1,525,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,890. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04.

TMDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Titan Medical from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Titan Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

