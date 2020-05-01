Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.34. Titan Medical shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 29,194 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Titan Medical from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Titan Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Titan Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

