Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.55.

TVTY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Tivity Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

In other Tivity Health news, Director Lee Shapiro acquired 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Wills acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,143 shares in the company, valued at $641,436.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Tivity Health by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period.

TVTY traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.97. 1,140,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,456. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $391.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.