Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Trading Up 18.1%

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)’s stock price rose 18.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $9.53, approximately 47,854 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 993,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.
A number of research firms recently commented on TVTY. William Blair downgraded Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.97.
In other Tivity Health news, Director Kevin Wills acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,436.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Shapiro bought 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,565 shares of company stock worth $319,255 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Tivity Health by 21.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 30.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter.
About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)
Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.
