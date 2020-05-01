Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Trading Up 18.1%

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)’s stock price rose 18.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $9.53, approximately 47,854 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 993,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on TVTY. William Blair downgraded Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.97.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Kevin Wills acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,436.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Shapiro bought 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,565 shares of company stock worth $319,255 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Tivity Health by 21.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 30.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

