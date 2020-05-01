TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.86.
TJX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
TJX Companies stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,882,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,266,821. TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,428 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,952 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $81,332,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,829,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $326,506,000 after buying an additional 1,089,386 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.
