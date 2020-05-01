TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.86.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,882,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,266,821. TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,428 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,952 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $81,332,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,829,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $326,506,000 after buying an additional 1,089,386 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

