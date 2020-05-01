TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,830 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,762,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,932,472. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

