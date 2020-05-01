Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Gap Down to $24.02

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.51, but opened at $24.02. Toll Brothers shares last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 1,085,948 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

