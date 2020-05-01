TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Price Down 6.8%

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s share price traded down 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, 3,372,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 69,507,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of TOP SHIPS in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get TOP SHIPS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for TOP SHIPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP SHIPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.