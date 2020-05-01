Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Trading 15.9% Higher

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)’s share price traded up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.81, 858,437 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 892,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,527,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 545,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 225,643 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

