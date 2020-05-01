Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Trading Up 15.8%

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)’s stock price was up 15.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $2.12, approximately 230,568 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,188,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 146,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 210,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 75,696 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 135,461 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

