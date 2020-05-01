TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,200 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 557,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.25. 165,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.25. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOWN. Stephens initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of TowneBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,017,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,255,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,924,000 after buying an additional 53,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,231,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,267,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after buying an additional 31,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth about $13,694,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

