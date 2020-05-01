TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Short Interest Up 10.9% in April

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of TPIC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,348. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.57.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 13.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

