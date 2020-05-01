Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have trended positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tractor Supply earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.09. The stock had a trading volume of 70,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,317. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 15,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $1,644,316.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,965.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,695,183 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

