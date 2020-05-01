Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,829. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 129.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.96. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $323.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,131,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total value of $21,319,554.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,168 shares of company stock valued at $30,392,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

