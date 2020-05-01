Traders Purchase Large Volume of NXP Semiconductors Put Options (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,201 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 732% compared to the average daily volume of 745 put options.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $7.20 on Thursday, hitting $99.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,966,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,525. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

