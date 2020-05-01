TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TRU traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,776. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.19. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $393,527.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,825.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

