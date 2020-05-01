Tratin Achieves Market Cap of $19.06 Million (TRAT)

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Tratin has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Tratin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Bitibu. Tratin has a market cap of $19.06 million and $25.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00048670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.96 or 0.03952541 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00061816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035826 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011487 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011310 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011499 BTC.

About Tratin

TRAT is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin’s official website is tratin.io . Tratin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tratin

Tratin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tratin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tratin using one of the exchanges listed above.

