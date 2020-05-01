TravelNote (TVNT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $9,628.05 and $10.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded down 70.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.71 or 0.02412424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00198108 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00062657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.