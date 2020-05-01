Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Trading Down 0.2%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64, approximately 36,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,738,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $383.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.31.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

