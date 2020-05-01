Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.88

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 4900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Trilogy International Partners from C$3.90 to C$3.30 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Trilogy International Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.81. The company has a market cap of $67.22 million and a P/E ratio of 24.00.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

