TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.28% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

NYSE TNET traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.92. 5,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,727. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,512.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 377,494 shares of company stock worth $18,764,507 and have sold 80,288 shares worth $4,361,710. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

