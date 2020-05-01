TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.28% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.
NYSE TNET traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.92. 5,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,727. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.85.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
