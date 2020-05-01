Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) rose 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.29, approximately 3,162,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 1,355,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

TRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,700.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 8,002 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $167,721.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,222,075 shares of company stock valued at $25,250,637 in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 24,889,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,305,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,134,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,814 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,322,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,748,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

