Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Short Interest Up 10.9% in April

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,350,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 12,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,713,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.80 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,412,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,300,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,625,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. 6,273,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,781,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.75. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $44.28.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

