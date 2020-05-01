TrueVett Trading Down 35.3% This Week (VME)

TrueVett (CURRENCY:VME) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, TrueVett has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar. TrueVett has a total market cap of $4,604.89 and $54.00 worth of TrueVett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueVett token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00048746 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.06 or 0.03947579 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00061835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035852 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011482 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011309 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011487 BTC.

About TrueVett

TrueVett is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. TrueVett’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official message board for TrueVett is medium.com/verime . TrueVett’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi . The official website for TrueVett is www.truevett.com

Buying and Selling TrueVett

TrueVett can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueVett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueVett should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueVett using one of the exchanges listed above.

