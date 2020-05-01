Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,969 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,606,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.16. 476,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,595,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

