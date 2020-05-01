Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of TRUP stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.64. 21,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,138. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -472.17 and a beta of 1.65. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $186,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,589.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,814. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

