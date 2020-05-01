TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEC. ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen began coverage on TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

TTEC stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 134,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,622. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. TTEC has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.52.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.18 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after buying an additional 200,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,687,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 62,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

