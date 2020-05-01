Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCX shares. BidaskClub raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tucows from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tucows has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Tucows alerts:

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $69,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,161 shares in the company, valued at $25,386,475.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bret Fausett purchased 27,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,965.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,965. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Tucows in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tucows in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tucows by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Tucows stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.91. 43,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.11. Tucows has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $88.20.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tucows will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.