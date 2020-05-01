Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Update

Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 257,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of TOUR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 100,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,787. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tuniu by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,174,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tuniu by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

