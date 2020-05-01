Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Trading 5% Higher

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.71, 111,545 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,767,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $141.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 326,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

