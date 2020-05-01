U Network (UUU) Price Tops $0.0008

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. One U Network token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, DDEX and HADAX. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a market cap of $5.29 million and $1.06 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official website is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox, IDEX, DDEX, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

